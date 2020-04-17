Mercury News Obituaries
Bruna Quilici


1924 - 2020
Bruna Quilici
12/25/1924 - 04/05/2020
Resident of Mountain View
Bruna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hood, CA on Christmas day to Joseph and Georgia Fava. Raised in the Sacramento Delta area Bruna moved to Mtn. View in 1947 upon marrying Henry Quilici. She spent the remainder of her life in Mtn.View, a town she came to love. Bruna was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church (Mtn.View) where Henry was also a member. A devout Catholic, she became a member and office holder in many organizations, including the Altar Society, Grief Ministry, Eucharistic Minister, Young Ladies Institute #134, Little Flower, Villa Siena Auxiliary, ICF Branch #47, St. Josephs Social Club, and the Friday Coffee Ladies. A sports fan all her life, she and Henry were avid 49rs, Giants and Warriors fans. Bruna is survived by her daughter Judy Ehrat (Stephen), her daughter in law, Louanne Quilici, her granddaughters Lauren Quilici (Travis Hinkle) and Tessa Parks, her great grandsons, Conrad HInkle and J.J. Parks, her sister Josephine Baroni and her niece, Carol Updegraff. Bruna is preceded in death by her husband Henry Quilici, her son Gerald Quilici, her brother George Fava and her nephew Richard Baroni. She was blessed with many caring and loving friends and will be greatly missed. A private burial has been held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please view/sign guest book: cusimanocolonial.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020
