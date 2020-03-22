|
Burton Louis Epstein
2/19/1929 - 3/18/2020
Burt was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 19, 1929 and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the only child of Ida and Eli Epstein. He graduated from Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (now Carnegie-Mellon) in June, 1950 and four days later married Sandy who was his college sweetheart.
The newlyweds moved to Schenectady, New York where Burt began his long career with General Electric Company. Over the next 20 years, training programs and promotions took the growing family to various cities in the Midwest and Southwest before they settled for good in San Jose in June, 1970. Burt quickly became a part of the Jewish community as a volunteer and became active as well in the San Jose community at large.
His love of people and desire to do whatever he could to improve their lives led Burt to many volunteer pursuits. He worked with the San Jose Bicentennial Committee and in 1976 was honored by the City Council with the title of Distinguished Citizen. He recognized the need for a Jewish Family Services agency and worked to help establish the organization, which is thriving today. Burt was one of its early Board presidents and remained active for many years. He was also actively involved with the founders of Chai House, a senior residence sponsored by the Jewish community, and served as Board president for many years.
Burt was especially proud to have been a co-founder of the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival nearly 30 years ago. Until just a few years ago he enjoyed greeting movie-goers as he gave out "will call" tickets at the desk. He was also an active volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital and, after many years of participating on the auxiliary board, he became the first male president.
Burt's greatest love was his family: his daughter Robin (and her husband Andy Schneider), his daughter Marcy, who died in 2002 (and her husband Tom Wolff), and his youngest daughter, Judith Epstein. Grandchildren Matthew Schneider, Nora Schneider, Allison Schneider (and her husband Rey Fuentes), Ilana Wolff (and her husband Byron Olson), and Joe Wolff. Three beautiful great-granddaughters, Hadley and Cora Schneider and Sutton Schneider-Fuentes, brought Burt much joy.
Burt and Sandy loved traveling, playing bridge and poker together, singing, attending musicals and theater (especially at the Berkeley Rep), and sharing in each others volunteer activities. They were a team in every way for nearly 70 years.
Contributions in Burt's memory may be made to Temple Emanu-el in San Jose, to the "Burt Epstein Community Service Fund" of Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley, or to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020