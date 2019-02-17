Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Burton "Michael" Pierce


Burton "Michael" Pierce Obituary
Burton "Michael" Pierce
October 3, 1956 - February 12, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Burton "Michael" Pierce was born on October 3, 1956. He passed away peacefully after a sudden and fierce battle with cancer, on the early, cold morning of February 12, 2019. He was surrounded by his twin sister Robin and his caregiver, Virginia. He was predeceased by his father, Burton Mark Pierce, who passed away November, 2018. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Jr. and Adam, his loving mother, Rosemary P. Pierce, his three sisters, Linda, Debbie, and Robin and his younger brother Bart.
Michael was a sweet, somewhat shy, loving, sensitive man who enjoyed gardening, music, animals, especially birds and tinkering with electronics. The family and friends he considered close will always hold a piece of him in their heart.
Memorial service will be held at Darling Fischer on Sunday, February 24th at 1:30pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019
