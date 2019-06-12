Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Gunatilaka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Desmond Gunatilaka M.D.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
C. Desmond Gunatilaka M.D. Obituary
C. Desmond Gunatilaka, M.D.
May 22, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Dr. Cecil Desmond Gunatilaka passed away at his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 76.
Desmond grew up in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, where he attended the prestigious St. Thomas College before studying at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo. In 1971, he moved to the United States for residency at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, where he met the love of his life, Josephine Palalay, an intensive-care nurse at the hospital.
After residency, Desmond began working at the VA Hospital of New York City before marrying Josephine in 1975. The couple then headed west to San Jose, California. There Desmond opened a private practice affiliated with Santa Teresa Community Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, where his son, Timothy, was later born.
Beloved by both patients and colleagues, Desmond practiced medicine, specializing in pulmonary disease and internal medicine, for five decades. Described by friends as brilliant and kind with a mischievous sense of humor, he was an ardent lover of dogs, gastronomy, photography, traveling, and the San Jose Sharks, for whom he held season tickets since 1993.
Desmond was preceded in death by his parents Grace & Hugh and his brother Geoffery. He is survived by his caring wife Josephine, son Timothy (Ivy Howell) of New York, siblings Dr. Srilal (Nelum) and Priyani Silva (Lucky) of Sri Lanka, countless close relatives, nieces, nephews, friends, and his shiba inu Dixie—all of whom will dearly miss Desmond's loving devotion, imaginative storytelling, and boundless wisdom.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Viewing to begin at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow at a restaurant nearby. Donations may be made in Desmond's name to the ASPCA.


View the online memorial for C. Desmond Gunatilaka, M.D.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
Download Now