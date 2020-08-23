Calvin A. Tabor Jr.Sept.27,1925-Aug.12,2020resident of Aurora, Colorado (formally Los Altos, CA)Calvin "Rusty" Tabor passed away peacefully at his home in Aurora, Colorado on August 12, 2020. Rusty was born September 27, 1925 in Bakersfield, California. His Santa Rosa High School graduation in 1943 led to enlistment in the Army and deployment to Germany, Austria and the Philippines. After the war, he returned to marry the love of his life, Beverley Bosworth.Upon graduation from San Jose State, Rusty began his financial career at Cutter Labs in Berkeley later moving to Varian Associates where he would rise to Corporate Treasurer.Rusty and Beverley prioritized church and family and were 40 year members of the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain View, California. In later years, they moved to Colorado to be near family and soon become active in numerous groups, including Heather Gardens Chapel and the wider Aurora Heather Gardens community. Rusty's family and friends will always remember him as an engaged, encouraging, and ever-loving. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beverley, Aurora, Colorado, son Stephen of Glendale, California, son Mark of Denver, Colorado, granddaughter Hannah of New York City, grandson Jeremy of Portland, Oregon, and sister-in-law Betty Slater of San Jose, California. The Tabor family welcomes any gestures of love or support to Heather Gardens Chapel (c/o 929 Idalia Circle, Aurora, Colorado 80011); or to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, in celebration of Rusty's "life well lived".