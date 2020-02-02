|
Calvin Andrew Stafford Jr.
July 27, 1932 - Jan. 2nd 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Calvin Andrew Stafford, Jr. Passed away peacefully at home from complications of an aggressive brain tumor (glioblastoma) on January 2nd with his wife and family present. Cal was born, raised and educated in Handsboro, MS. He was the son of Ruby and Calvin Sr.
Cal served in the Navy – squadron W5- from June 1950 to July 1953. He enjoyed the Navy's 36 weeks' course on aviation electronics. While stationed at Moffett Field, he met, courted and married Irene Laranjo at San Jose's St. Patrick Church on June 13th, 1953. He received a BS in aeronautical maintenance from San Jose State College in 1958.Cal, working in his field of interest, was employed by the following companies beginning in 1954: Pan American Airways, General Dynamics Astronautics, Lockheed Missiles and Space Company and Onizuka Air Force Base.
Cal enjoyed family, friends and people he met along the way, traveling, cruises, reading, woodworking and acrylic painting. He enjoyed serving Christ Child Parish: singing in the choir and reading Gospels. He also took part in the Cursillo movement leading a men's group.
Cal is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irene, his children: Calvin III, Kathleen (Hal), Lizabeth, Kevin (Kelly), Raymond (Francesca), Bartholomew (Tammy), grandchildren: Forrest (Francine), Sandra (Juan), Lauren, Dawn (Damien), great grandchildren: Sirena, Mariposa, Juan, Madison, Sebastian, Abigail, Alisha (Allante) and great, great granddaughter, Zoey, and numerous nieces, nephews – great and grand, a brother Bill (Betty) and sister Gladys (John) and (Gloria).
Cal was predeceased by parents, Ruby and Calvin Sr., brothers: Ray, Pete, and RL: in-laws, Serafin and Adeline Laranjo and Scotty Rains (Liz).
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass and Celebration of Life at Christ Child, 23230 Summit Rd., Los Gatos at 10 AM on February 8th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Christ Child or the senior center nearest you. For more information contact
[email protected]
We wish to thank, Kaiser (Santa Clara) nursing care team #435 for the loving and tender care extended to Cal.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020