Camille Cardinale
April 4, 1986 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of Camille.
Beloved daughter of Elaine Cardinale, Los Gatos, and Rex Cardinale, San Francisco. Adored sister of Gianna Cardinale Gaudini (Garrett), San Francisco, loving aunt & godmother of Giacomo Gaudini, San Francisco.
Camille was born and raised in Los Gatos, graduating from Los Gatos High School in 2004 and Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, in 2008, from which she received a BA degree in Communications.
Camille found her calling as a hypnotherapist, bringing peace and clarity to many. Her ability to relate to others in her kind, gentle way—using humor, compassion and empathy—were a few of her special gifts.
A private person, she felt deeply and was committed to causes that touched her heart including animal rescue, LGBTQ, children, as well as being with her family and close friends.
We honor her life—her beautiful smile, her joyful laugh, her open and kind heart, her quiet wisdom. She loved a good joke, fun times, music, dancing, animals big and small, children and especially her nephew, Jack.
A memorial and reception will be held at the new Santa Clara County Animal Shelter in 2021, TBA. The "small animal" room at the facility will be named in her honor by the Cardinale family, in recognition of Camille's love for rabbits and rabbit rescue efforts.
Memorial donations in Camille's name can be made to NAMI of Santa Clara County: https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI, Crisis Text Line at https://www.crisistextline.org or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020