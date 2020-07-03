1/1
Candice Naegeli
1956 - 2020
Candice Naegeli
July 18, 1956 - June 7, 2020
San Jose
Candice Marion Naegeli of San Jose, CA was taken from us to be in heaven. There she will be pain free and surrounded by love. Like her mother and sisters, Candie was born in San Francisco. She grew up working beside her parents and siblings at Able Printing in San Jose. A family business that was created by George and Margie in 1963. She loved the business and stayed with it until the very end. Candie's warm heart made it easy for customers to become lifelong friends. It was the love of so many wonderful friends that were formulated over the years that gave Candie life. She will remain in our hearts forever.
In heaven, Candie will be reuniting with her father George, mother Margie, sister Karen and sister Janice. She is survived by her brother Joseph Naegeli.


Published in Willow Glen Resident Obits on Jul. 3, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time.
AW
Neighbor
