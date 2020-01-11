|
|
Cari Anne Broding
Dec. 4, 1969 - Dec. 17, 2019
San Jose
Cari Anne Broding Gitelson passed away on Tuesday, 12/17/2019 after a heroic battle with a rare and aggressive form of appendix cancer.
Born 12/4/1969 in La Mesa California to Doug and Terri Broding. Cari grew up in Rail Road Flat California, attended Rail Road Flat Elementary School and Calaveras High School . She participated in soccer, basketball, CFS, served as president of AFS-EF and was a song leader. She attended San Diego State University and later worked as a travel agent.
Her love of travel began with her junior year of high school, traveling with her German class to Germany. Her love of travel continued with her employment at CISCO and Apple where she traveled all over the world. She and her husband took many wonderful trips and made special memories.
Cari also had a love for entertaining, cooking with her husband, planning parties and celebrations for family and friends and photography. She took many photography workshops in National Parks and Alaska with her husband, Gary and her father, Larry.
Cari was especially know for having a passion for fashion and in particular shoes. She loved helping her friends find the most perfect clothing and shoes for special occasions. She was admired for always finding perfect gifts for family and friends.
She was was a highly respected Internal Communications Specialist at Apple and supported many senior leaders. Her husband, family, enormous circle of friends and Apple family colleagues stood by her, supported her and cheered her on during her illness.
She is survived by her loving husband Gary Gitelson of San Jose and her fur baby Sadie cat, her mother and father Terri and Larry Wetzel of Jackson, her sister Dori Wetzel of Reno, her father Doug Broding, brother Andrew Broding and grandmother Marion Broding all of San Diego and grandfather Donald Wenzel of Ione, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Chris Wetzel.
Her burial and celebration of life was held December 22, 2019 in San Jose. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Association or the SPCA.
View the online memorial for Cari Anne Broding
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020