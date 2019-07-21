|
|
In Loving Memory
Carl John Burchfiel
1935-2019
Carl Burchfiel died on Feb. 26, 2019 in his home with his loving wife Gail of 61 years by his side. Carl is survived by his four children; Craig (Donna), Curt (Gail), John (Dawn), Freda (Marc), 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Carl was a loving father and a good friend to many. There will be a ceremony held in his honor Aug. 5 at the San Joaquin National Cemetary at 2pm and a celebration of life at the Mission DeOro Hotel immediately following.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019