Carl K. Haruta
1933 - 2020
May 14,1933 - May 3, 2020
San Jose
Carl Haruta, 86, passed away at home in San Jose, CA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, his two daughters, Teri (Chuck) and Kathy (David), his grandchildren, Curtis (Lisa) and Taylor, along with his great-grandchildren (Johnny and Bella). He is survived by many nephews and nieces.
Due to SIP mandates, a celebration of Carl's life will be scheduled at a later time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yu-Ai Kai where Carl volunteered for many years.


View the online memorial for Carl K. Haruta

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 9, 2020
thoughts and prayers are with the his family at this time. An honor to have known him.
Friend
