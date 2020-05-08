Carl K. HarutaMay 14,1933 - May 3, 2020San JoseCarl Haruta, 86, passed away at home in San Jose, CA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, his two daughters, Teri (Chuck) and Kathy (David), his grandchildren, Curtis (Lisa) and Taylor, along with his great-grandchildren (Johnny and Bella). He is survived by many nephews and nieces.Due to SIP mandates, a celebration of Carl's life will be scheduled at a later time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yu-Ai Kai where Carl volunteered for many years.