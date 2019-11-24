|
|
Carl Kanemoto
May 12, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Carl Kanemoto, beloved father, brother and grandfather, passed peacefully November 10, 2019. Carl is survived by his sisters, Rose Hane and Marie Koyama; sons, Keith Kanemoto (Stacey) and Sean Kanemoto (Maryann); grandchildren, Kristina, Rhees and Ashlyn. Funeral Services will be held December 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019