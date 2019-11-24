Mercury News Obituaries
|
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave.
San Jose, CA
Carl Kanemoto


1930 - 2019
Carl Kanemoto Obituary
Carl Kanemoto
May 12, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Carl Kanemoto, beloved father, brother and grandfather, passed peacefully November 10, 2019. Carl is survived by his sisters, Rose Hane and Marie Koyama; sons, Keith Kanemoto (Stacey) and Sean Kanemoto (Maryann); grandchildren, Kristina, Rhees and Ashlyn. Funeral Services will be held December 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 24, 2019
