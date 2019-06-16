Carl L Biesen

December 2, 1940 - June 10, 2019

Resident of San Jose

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Biesen, a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. Carl unexpectedly passed away on June 10. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin & Genevieve, sister Joyce & brother Don.

Carl was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, later moving to and growing up in Spokane, Washington. He attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from North Central High. He briefly attended Eastern Washington University before joining the Army. While in the Army, he was decorated as a Sharpshooter (Rifle and Pistol) and received a Good Conduct Medal.

After leaving the Army, Carl made his way to San Jose, California, where he met Gloria Jean (Jeannie) Hannagan. They were married 53 years and raised three children. After a 33-year career at IBM, he retired to travel and enjoy time with his family. He loved classic cars, car races, skiing, fishing, and watching all sports, especially his grandson playing baseball.

He touched many lives with his kind, patient, and gentle nature, which included a desire to help any friend or family member in need. He will be deeply missed. Mourning his loss are his wife (Jeannie), children (Lori, Stacy, Greg), grandchildren (Rachel, Joshua, Brianna, Quinten), sons-in-law (John, Roger), brothers (Chris, Roger), sister (Eunice), beloved friends, and all the other lives he touched.

Family and Friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm and a funeral service on Friday, June 21 at 11:30 am at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA. A reception will follow.





View the online memorial for Carl L Biesen Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary