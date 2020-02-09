|
|
Carl Lloyd Quinn
January 31, 1936 - January 18, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Carl Lloyd Quinn was born in Phoenix, Arizona to John and Elsie (Gann) Quinn. He passed unexpectedly from a heart attack on January 18, 2020.
Carl is survived by son Carl E. Quinn (Tracy) and daughter Gayle Travalia (Ed) and four grandchildren, Nicole Broderick (Tom), Sean Quinn (Tawny Horstmann), John and Eliana Travalia. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joann, sisters Marguerite, Frances and Barbara, and sweet puppy, Cleo. Elder brother John Quinn resides in Dunsmuir, CA.
Carl served in the Air Force for 4 years. After scoring highly, he was admitted to airplane mechanics training. His experience in the Air Force coupled his love of airplanes and technical training leading to an amazing career. During his time in the Air Force, he first met Joann (Partch) in Denver, Colorado, fell in love and married in 1958. They then headed west, first to the Marin Hills, then to Santa Clara County, settling in Campbell in 1971.
Carl worked while pursuing an engineering degree at San Jose State and found his way to Simco Electronics where he worked his way up from Technician to President. His love of perfection was rewarded through metrology and calibration. He was proud of government contract wins, including Vandenberg Air Force Base which brought the company to a new level. He was loved and admired by his employees and coworkers for his dedication, humility, and kindness. For years he would meet all shifts coming or going, every day. His commitment to work and providing for his family often meant that a Saturday with Dad would be spent with him at work sorting transistors, learning how to solder, and riding around on equipment carts.
As a sign of good faith, the United Nations sent Carl (and Joann) to China for a month in 1984 to teach and train calibration. Very few Americans had been allowed into the country since the early 1950s. Some of you may have been lucky enough to have seen the 18-hour slideshow of this trip.
Carl had a joyous smile that could brighten the dullest days, and he was quite the dancer who enjoyed events where he and Joann could cut a rug to anything from waltz to polka. They enjoyed playing golf and traveling together, but his true passion was building and fixing things. After retirement, he resumed his childhood hobby of building, flying, crashing and repairing model airplanes. He loved the challenge of researching parts for his 1966 Impala wagon and hunting them down on the internet, as well as participating in The Car Guys of Los Gatos' activities and comradery. His latest project was to renovate and remodel his home, where he loved to be surrounded by family sharing meals together, playing games and laughing with one another.
In keeping with his "fix-it" attitude, Carl sought to improve his health and fitness through chiropractic, exercise, and a complete diet overhaul. He recently began growing vegetables, including a crop of tomatoes that just wouldn't quit. He was truly looking and feeling his best.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 22nd at 11am at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel located at 231 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA. Please visit https://evdy.me/zXcRwALn3R?v=1z for more details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020