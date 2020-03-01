Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Carl Rossi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
200 O'Connor Drive
San Jose, CA
View Map

Carl Rossi


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Rossi Obituary
Carl Rossi
Oct. 20, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Carl J. Rossi, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 after a ten- year struggle with Parkinson's
Carl was born in San Francisco to the late Bart and Louisette Rossi. He attended St. Joseph's Grammar School, Bellarmine College Prep and San Jose City College.
Carl worked for PG&E and also sold Real Estate in his spare time. After retirement he and his life-long friend started a Gourmet Food distributing business.
Always tireless he enjoyed traveling to many parts of Europe and the United States. He was a member of the ICF Branch #391 and Amici d'Oro where he celebrated the Italian culture through food and friendship.
Carl leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years Tina, his sons David, wife Sonia; Paul, daughter Elaine Young husband Michael; Granddaughters Talia, Lara and Ania Rossi.
In lieu of flowers the family invites donations in Carl's name to ICF branch 391 Scholarship fund, 8393 Capwell Drive, suite 110, Oakland, CA 94621.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00am, St. Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Drive San Jose, CA followed by entombment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Carl Rossi
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -