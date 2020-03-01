|
Carl Rossi
Oct. 20, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Carl J. Rossi, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 after a ten- year struggle with Parkinson's
Carl was born in San Francisco to the late Bart and Louisette Rossi. He attended St. Joseph's Grammar School, Bellarmine College Prep and San Jose City College.
Carl worked for PG&E and also sold Real Estate in his spare time. After retirement he and his life-long friend started a Gourmet Food distributing business.
Always tireless he enjoyed traveling to many parts of Europe and the United States. He was a member of the ICF Branch #391 and Amici d'Oro where he celebrated the Italian culture through food and friendship.
Carl leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years Tina, his sons David, wife Sonia; Paul, daughter Elaine Young husband Michael; Granddaughters Talia, Lara and Ania Rossi.
In lieu of flowers the family invites donations in Carl's name to ICF branch 391 Scholarship fund, 8393 Capwell Drive, suite 110, Oakland, CA 94621.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00am, St. Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Drive San Jose, CA followed by entombment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020