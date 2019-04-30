Carl Stewart Ramos

July 4, 1961 – April 25, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Carl Stewart Ramos passed away on Thursday after battling valiantly with a sudden illness. Carl's zest for life surrounded everyone he met and led him to be loved by everyone.

Carl was born in New York City, NY and graduated from Milpitas High School in 1979. He went on to graduate from DeVry's Engineering Technology program. He found great success in several positions in electronics manufacturing, sports ware manufacturing, and logistics management for companies including Powerwave, Oakley, and Maersk. Carl found his passion in being a professional demonstration driver with Automotive Marketing Consultants, Inc. This career enabled him to travel the nation and still spend more time with his son. He loved the outdoors and sports and was an avid collector of sports related memorabilia.

Carl is survived by his loving son Tony Connors of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, his mother and father Ada and Carlos Ramos of Milpitas California, his sister and brother-in-law Deborah and Michael Cox of Henderson, Nevada, his niece, Carina Johnson (Shawn), grandniece, Veronica, grandnephews Desmond and Xavier of Ramsey, Minnesota, and his devoted partner Nannette Condie of Salt Lake City, Utah. He leaves behind many cousins both here and in the United Kingdom along with aunts and an uncle. His laughter, smiles and generous spirit will be missed by all that knew him.

Friends and Family are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00P.M with Visitation beginning at 12:00P.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue in Sunnyvale.





View the online memorial for Carl Stewart Ramos Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary