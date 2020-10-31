1/
Carl T. Ehlers
1933 - 2020
Aug. 2, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Carl Ehlers passed away at home with his loving wife Angie of 64 years at his side on Friday, October 23, 2020. Carl was born in Schenectady, New York on August 2, 1933 to Ernest and Helen Ehlers. He graduated from University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana with a degree in Mathematics in 1955. That same year, Carl joined General Electric Nuclear Energy Division in Schenectady, New York. Angie and Carl moved to San Jose in 1956 where he earned his Master's degree in Mathematics from San Jose State University.
During his 39 years at G.E. he was a Manager of a computer group, a member of the Elfun Society, and in 1978 was President of Honeywell Large Systems Users Assoc. Carl was a member of the San Jose Elks Lodge 522 holding many offices including Exalted Ruler from 1980-1981. Carl was also a member of the Pescadors Club in San Jose and the Over 50's Group at St. Christopher's Church.
Carl is survived by his wife Angie and his children Joan, David, Robert and Barbara and grandchildren Adam, Abigail and Robert Ehlers.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA followed by a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
