Carl Theisen
December 15, 1932 - July 9, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Carl Theisen, age 86, died in peace on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Princess Lodge assisted living facility in Campbell, California. Carl was born on December 15, 1932 in Washington DC.
Carl Theisen is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette Theisen of Los Gatos, California. He is also survived by his younger brother Neal Vinson who recently moved to Arizona. He has two children Kelly Frangieh (Los Gatos) and Curt Theisen (San Francisco). Carl also has grandchildren (Zoe, Kai, Karly and Luc).
Carl grew up on the East Coast. He studied Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1954 - 1959. He was a fighter pilot and flew the F100 (1st supersonic Jet). Carl worked at Boeing and then was an Aerospace Engineer at Lockheed for 47 years. He was an avid skier and windsurfer in his younger years.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park (2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd). We will have a small gathering afterwards.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019