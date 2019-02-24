Carl Thomas Mistek

Sep. 26, 1943 - Feb. 2, 2019

Resident of San Jose

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Carl Thomas Mistek of San Jose. Carl peacefully entered into rest with his soulmate and loving wife, Gina, by his side. A strong man, fierce patriot and generous person, he believed in giving back and was frequently seen with a big smile and heard with a deep laugh. He greatly enjoyed visiting with too many friends to mention, spending time with his cherished and precious dog Brandi, working on a crossword puzzle or enjoying a quick-witted joke. Carl leaves behind his adoring sister, Mary "Missy" Davis and brother Jerome (Aneta) Mistek; cohort and brother-in-law, Philip (Marlene) Chantri; loving parents-in-law, Bruno (Gloria) Galli; cherished nephews, Joseph Mistek, Jonathan (Mary) Davis and Philip "Mickey" Chantri; adoring niece Jodi (Steve) Moore and precious great-nieces Jamie and Kristen Moore. He is predeceased by treasured brother-in-law Keagel Davis. Born to Joseph and Mary Mistek in 1943, he grew up in a loving family in Ely, Minnesota. Carl served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division as an awarded paratrooper before moving to California and beginning his real estate career. Carl had a wonderful sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. Reception to follow. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Disabled Veterans of America or the Humane Society.





