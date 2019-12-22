|
|
Carla Marie Munoz
March 19, 1960 - November 17, 2019
On November 17, 2019, our daughter Carla Marie Munoz, due to breast cancer, slipped away peacefully from this life while sleeping. She was 59 years old and leaves behind her parents, David and Loretta Munoz, her twin brother Scott Munoz (Tee), her niece Jessica Munoz-Dorr, and her grand niece, Audrey Munoz.
Carla liked sports of any kind which began to show when she joined Santa Clara PALGAL softball at age 8 and progressively improved through high school, Mission College and local adult women's and mixed leagues. Her love of sports increased through, coaching girls softball at local high schools, earning a tennis scholarship at Santa Clara University, winning a number of bowling tournaments including shooting a 300, snow skiing the sierras and water skiing northern California, earning a third degree black belt in Tae Kwondo, fishing the ocean waters and hunting wild boar in the Salinas area, skydiving (once) and scuba diving when the opportunity arose, working out regularly at the gym or on our home treadmill and stationary bike, racing along mountain trails and run-walking local streets, and, as a season ticket holder for the SF Giants and SJ Sharks, which she generously shared with us, she was a loyal fan for the two as well as the SF 49rs, then came golf.
Carla really loved golf. She joined the Women's Santa Teresa and Coyote Creek Golf Clubs and played many local courses where she earned a number of individual and team tournaments. Her competitors loved and respected her talent and her fun sense of humor for the game. She became a volunteer scorer for major professional golfers participating in PGA, LPGA and Senior sponsored tournaments at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula, Spy Glass and other Monterey-Carmel courses, the Olympic Club in San Francisco and other PRO-AM courses in Napa. One of her rewards was/is 180 autographed golf balls given to her by the pros she scored for. She and her brother enjoyed traveling to many quality locations to play their courses.
At the age of 15, Carla became a cadet with the city of Santa Clara Police Department where respect for the employees and officers of the department led to her future employment and 20 years of dedicated service.
Carla's favorite charity is St. Jude. Honoring Carla's wishes, services have been private.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019