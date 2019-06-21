Carlos Arnaldo Ramos MSgt, Retired

October 14, 1934 - June 12, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Carlos Arnaldo Ramos passed away quietly on Wednesday, June 12th following a long illness. Carlos achieved so much during his remarkable life touching so many as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, teacher, USO volunteer, VFW, American Legion, Air Force Master Sergeant, Military technical advisor, and musician.

Carlos was born in New York City, NY and left Stuyvesant High School to serve in the United States Army at the age of 16. Carlos served in both the United States Army and Air Force retiring with the rank of Air Force Master Sergeant, E-7. Carlos' military career spanned 20 years and led to numerous medals and citations including the Bronze Star, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Campaign Medal, South Vietnamese Armed Forces Honour Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal as well as his first commendation the Army Good Conduct Medal. Following the military, Carlos returned to school earning his Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from San Jose State University and his Masters of Arts from the University of San Francisco. Carlos served the community for an additional 13 years as a teacher of the Eastside Union School District. He continued giving his time after his retirement by volunteering at the USO at the San Jose airport and at NASA where he enjoyed giving tours to students. He was active in the Air Force Sergeants Association, the VFW and the American Legion, Mission City Post 564, where he rose to Post Commander and was inducted (wrecked) into the elite chapter of the 40/8 (forty and eighth).

Carlos is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years Ada Taylor Ramos of Milpitas, California; daughter Deborah (Michael) Cox of Henderson, Nevada; granddaughter Carina (Shawn) Johnson of Ramsey, Minnesota, grandson Tony Connors of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, great grandchildren Veronica, Desmond and Xavier Johnson and brother Jesse (Jane) Ramos. Carlos leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins in California, England and New York. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Altagracia, siblings Betsy and Joseph and his beloved son, Carl S. Ramos. His body may gone, his determined spirit lives on in all of us.

Friends and Family are invited to a Visitation on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 1 – 1:30 p.m. and a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue in Sunnyvale. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.





