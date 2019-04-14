|
|
Carlos Joseph Gonsalves
September 22, 1935 - April 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Carlos Joseph Gonsalves passed away at his home surrounded by family. He was born in San Jose, CA to Manuel and Leonora Gonsalves. Before he retired, he worked for many years as a psychologist with Valley Medical Center and then Kaiser Santa Clara.
He is survived by his wife, Carole, sons Mark and Tim, and grandsons Josh and Justin. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Wullenjohn of Mt. View and Eleanor Van Overen of Orangevale.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Church, 1200 Redmond Ave., San Jose 95120. A reception in the parish hall will follow. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose www.sacredheartcs.org or to Learning Spring School in New York City www.learningspring.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019