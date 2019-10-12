|
Carlson David
July 1,1948-September 21, 2019
San Jose
David passed away due to heart failure. He was born in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from Burncoat High and Worcester Junior College. He moved to San Jose in 1981 and never wanted to move back to the cold. David was a General Contractor and loved his work. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jackie; his son Jason and his wife Hilary, his son Sean and his wife Shawn, four wonderful grandchildren: Ella, Megan, Madeline and Seth. He is survived by his siblings: Neil, Wendy and Christine.
David and Jackie loved to travel and take cruises. David also loved throwing parties and playing the part of Carnac !
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 27 at 3 pm at the San Jose Police Officers ' Association, 1151 North Fourth Street, San Jose 95112.
David loved life and enjoyed roasting everyone. If you want to prepare a roast for David, I am sure he would appreciate it!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019