Carlton L. Horine
June16, 1917 - February 23, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Carlton L. Horine, resident of Saratoga, CA. Born June 16, 1917 in Reading, PA, died February 23, 2020, gracefully amongst family at 102 years.
Raised in Cristóbal Canal Zone, Panama, and graduated from his beloved alma mater, California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech) with a degree in Applied Chemistry. His passion for science started from his childhood adventures exploring the Panama locks and jungle and continued on through his stacks of research clippings distributed to individual family members and stock market trading. He supervised the lab to develop and manufacture rockets in the hills above Pasadena during WWII; did further work on the war effort at the Naval Ordnance Test Station at China Lake, CA; worked at Brea Chemicals and United Technology Corp; and founded Horine Engineering where he worked on government projects into his 80s.
His true love was for his family, and we all adored our "Poppa." He was predeceased by his wife, Shirleyanne, in 1990 and by his wife Elizabeth in 2011. He is survived by his 3 children, Chris Horine & wife Carole, Lee Anne Daily & husband Terry, and Catherine Mason; his 6 grandchildren Christie, Matt, Sarah, Sean, Jessica, and Ryan; and his 8 great-grandchildren Bonnie, Emily, Tatiana, Sean, Nikolas, Benjamin, Max and Elle. Poppa encouraged all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to explore the world, stay active, give back, have fun, and relentlessly keep sight of their future with a 5-year plan.
Services will be held Friday, February 28th at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 219 Bean Ave, Los Gatos. In Carlton's honor, reach out to an old friend as he would wish.
