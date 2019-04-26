|
Carlton (Carl) Richard Gomes
Sept. 13, 1940 - March 6, 2019
Sunnyvale
Beloved Friend of 40 Years and 17-Year Fiancé of Joyce Cusick of Sunnyvale. Father of Eric (Gayla) Gomes of Gardnerville, NV and Erin (Kevin) Hathaway of Yerington, NV. Grandfather of 2 and Great Grandfather of 2 all of Alaska. Step Father of Bart and Ricky Ornelis of Bedford, IN, Brother of preceded Janet McCabe of Campbell,CA and Phillip Gomes of Bedford, IN; Steve Gomes of Philadelphia, PA and Sue Cheatham of Bend OR, and Uncle to Many Nieces and Nephews. Born in Stanford Hospital, 1958 Graduate Menlo-Atherton High School, and Palo Alto Area Resident, Settling in Sunnyvale. 50+ Year Member of Operating Engineers Union Local 3, True Friend to Many, Avid Gardner, Environmentalist, and Authentic Fan of San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, and San Jose Sharks. A Memorial Dinner was held on April 13th Celebrating a Life Well-Lived by a Good, Courageous, and Generous Man. Carl is Loved and Missed Forever.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2019