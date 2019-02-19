Carmel (Charlie) Barbara

June 30, 1933 - Feb. 13, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Charlie passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Charlie is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Gina, his children Nancy Barrick, Joe, Sam (Lori), Ray (Patti), and Katrina Seal (Todd), his grandchildren Nicole Hessling and Thomas Kelley, and his great-grandchild William Hessling. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Spiteri and Theresa Stellini, and his brothers Joe (Grazyna), Manny (Mechelle), and Alpio. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Olympia, his little brother Joe, his brothers-in-law Edgar Spiteri and Tony Stellini, and his son-in-law Ken Barrick. Charlie was a very loving family man. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family always came first, and he loved them all very much. He was an avid LA Dodgers and Manchester United fan. He will be greatly missed by all. A vigil service will be held on 2/20/19 at 7pm, with viewing from 5-7pm, and a funeral mass will be held on 2/21/19 at 11am; both services to be held at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in San Jose. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Santa Teresa Church pantry will be appreciated.





