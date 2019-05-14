Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Vigil
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Entombment
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
490 Lincoln Street
Santa Clara, CA
Carmelo Anzalone


Carmelo Anzalone Obituary
Carmelo Anzalone
Resident of San Mateo
Aug. 10, 1927-May 8, 2019
Carmelo (Carl) Anzalone passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in San Jose on August 10, 1927 to Sicilian immigrant parents Francesco & Giuseppina (Guidici) Anzalone. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Subby & Frank Anzalone, sisters MaryJean Sauerwein & Rosalie Tarabini and former wife Donna. He is survived by his daughters Rocki Elken and Josephine Borges, son-in-law Arthur, cousin Fred Guidici as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a proud WWII vet and an original member of the Sons of Sicily, where he cooked at every monthly meeting.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 2:00 P.M. Entombment Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street in Santa Clara. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Sons of Sicily Scholarship Fund and mail to P.O. Box 6856 San Jose, CA 95150-6856.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 14, 2019
