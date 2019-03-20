Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Golden Gate National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodland Estates Mobile Home Park
850 West Middle Ave
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelo Barbaria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelo Barbaria


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmelo Barbaria Obituary
Carmelo Barbaria
March 6, 1927 - March 7, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Carmelo died peacefully at his home in Morgan Hill on March 7, 2019. Carmelo grew up in San Francisco. He was a carpenter and ended his career working at Anden Corp as the Warranty Director. Carmelo is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Services will be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery on Friday, March 22 at 11:00. A celebration of Carmelo's life will follow at the Woodland Estates Mobile Home Park, 850 West Middle Ave, Morgan Hill. The reception will be held in the club house from 2pm - 5pm


View the online memorial for Carmelo Barbaria
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.