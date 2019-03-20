|
Carmelo Barbaria
March 6, 1927 - March 7, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Carmelo died peacefully at his home in Morgan Hill on March 7, 2019. Carmelo grew up in San Francisco. He was a carpenter and ended his career working at Anden Corp as the Warranty Director. Carmelo is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Services will be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery on Friday, March 22 at 11:00. A celebration of Carmelo's life will follow at the Woodland Estates Mobile Home Park, 850 West Middle Ave, Morgan Hill. The reception will be held in the club house from 2pm - 5pm
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019