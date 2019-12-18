|
|
Carmen Bracamonte
July 16, 1936 - Dec. 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Beloved Matriarch, Carmen Bracamonte, passed away on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her generosity and compassion were bestowed unto countless families, her love of cooking, dancing and entertaining stretched from her home in San Jose,CA to festivals in Texas. Carmen complimented many Thanksgiving, Christmas and area business holiday tables with her famous tamales. Her tamale season started in September and did not end until over 100 dozen were made. She was the first to rally for a cause and hosted numerous benefits to assist with funerals, illnesses, weddings, birthdays and special events. In addition, she helped raise money to defray educational expenses for numerous extended family members. She was a Comadre to everyone. She prided herself on never missing the chance to vote and instilled in her family the importance of this privilege. A legend, Carmen will be missed every day.
Born Carmen Contreras on July 16, 1936, to Juan Contreras and Maria Jimenez in Del Rio, TX. Carmen was the middle child of 5. The Contreras family migrated from Mexico to Del Rio, TX in 1896. Carmen and family lived in Del Rio until the early 1940s, when the family relocated to San Jose, CA. Carmen left school permanently after the 5th grade to help support family obligations and eventually became the primary interpreter, cook and family driver.
Carmen's life changed in 1953 when she met the love of her life, Albert Bracamonte. Married July 17, 1955, Carmen relocated to Anchorage, Alaska in 1956 where her husband, a member of the US Air Force, was stationed. The first of her four children Albert Jr., (Tooter), was born on the 5005th Air Force Base and was the only child born in Alaska. A pregnant Carmen and son returned alone to San Jose as her husband stayed behind to complete his military responsibilities. Second son, Ricardo (Rick) was born in San Jose in 1958 followed by daughter Elizabeth (Liz) in 1959 and baby Perla (Pearl) joined the family in 1962. In 1985, Carmen became a guardian to Socorro, who was considered both a daughter and sister.
Once Pearl entered 1st grade in 1968, Carmen went back to work. She took pride in a 28-year work history seasonally employed with canneries in San Jose, CA. She retired from Sun Garden Packing in 1996 where she was the first female to be certified as a forklift driver and rose to become one of the first female Warehouse Supervisors. She always had a "Si Se Puede" attitude and worked hard to achieve her success all while also raising a family with her husband. Albert Bracamonte, sadly, passed away in 1993.
Carmen is survived by her children Albert Bracamonte, Jr, Elizabeth Bracamonte (Joel Mesa), Maria de Socorro (Rogelio Castillo) all of San Jose, CA and Ricardo Bracamonte, Pearl Bracamonte Cotti (Joel Cotti) and her brother Juan Contreras (Joanne Contreras) all from Hollister, CA and her cherished companion Louis Lombardo whom she met at Sun Garden Packing Company in 1996. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Albert Bracamonte, her 7-year-old granddaughter Alexandria Cotti, her Parents Juan and Maria Contreras, Brother Amaure (Ledo) Contreras, sisters Minnie Cuen, and Mary Espinoza.
Rosary will take place Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lima Family Erickson Mortuary located at 710 Willow St., San Jose, CA, (6 PM). Interment is set for Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 2020 E. San Antonio St., San Jose, CA., (9 am) then on to Calvary Cemetery located at 2650 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA, for burial.
