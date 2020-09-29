1/2
Carmen Elena Isabel (Torres) Lewetzow
1932 - 2020
Jul. 16, 1932 - Sep. 24, 2020
52 Year Resident of Saratoga
Carmen was born to Antonio and Clemencia Torres in Milagro, Ecuador.
She was pre-deceased by siblings Maruja, Armando, Pedro, and Teresa.
She attended Lake Grove School in Long Island, NY and graduated George Washington High School in San Francisco, CA in 1950. She also attended Heald Business College in San Francisco.
Survived by her husband of 64 years Kenneth; daughters Caren and her husband William Helzer and Laurie and her husband Terry Keele; grandchildren Antony Mascovich, Allegra and her husband Brian Hirth, Michael Helzer, and Catherine Helzer; and great-grandchildren Carmen and Camille Hirth.
Carmen worked at Macy's, Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, CA for 25 years. She was also active in the Girl Scouts and the Pan American Round Table.
She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, other extend family, and friends.
Majestic Hospice and the Trident Society did an amazing job.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
My incredible aunt, one in a million! My, Tia Carmen will always be my hero, I will miss her til the day I die.
Celeste Clemencia Flores
Family
