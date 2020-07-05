1/1
Carmen G. Martinez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen G. Martinez
Jan. 28, 1936 - Apr 30, 2020
Rancho Cordova
Carmen passed away peacefully after a six year struggle with Vascular Dementia. Mom will be greatly missed by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Chris Martinez. She is survived by her loving children: son Chris Martinez; grandson Chris III, and Sara Martinez; great-grandsons Christopher James and Thomas Robert (born 05/17/20); son Arnold Martinez (passed 06/02/20); daughters: Lupe Martinez, Louisa & Mario Melo; and grandson Mario J. Melo. A memorial service will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home in Sacramento, California on Saturday, July 11th at 1 p.m.


View the online memorial for Carmen G. Martinez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved