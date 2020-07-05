Carmen G. MartinezJan. 28, 1936 - Apr 30, 2020Rancho CordovaCarmen passed away peacefully after a six year struggle with Vascular Dementia. Mom will be greatly missed by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Chris Martinez. She is survived by her loving children: son Chris Martinez; grandson Chris III, and Sara Martinez; great-grandsons Christopher James and Thomas Robert (born 05/17/20); son Arnold Martinez (passed 06/02/20); daughters: Lupe Martinez, Louisa & Mario Melo; and grandson Mario J. Melo. A memorial service will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home in Sacramento, California on Saturday, July 11th at 1 p.m.