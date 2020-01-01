|
|
Carmen Gonzalez Young
Nov. 27, 1928 – Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Carmen Gonzalez Young passed away Sunday at the age of 91 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Her strength and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
Carmen was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic to Amparo and Rafael Gonzalez and as an infant moved to New York City where she would spend the next 31 years of her life before returning to the Dominican Republic in 1959. Because of Carmen's bilingual skills, she obtained employment with the Organization of American States. This job would later lead to a role in the Agency for International Development in Washington DC. By the end of her career, Carmen retired as a Procurement Officer at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View.
On a visit to San Jose, California Carmen met Doyle Young whom she would marry in 1978. He was a kind and supportive husband. Together they were dedicated members of Willow Glen Baptist Church.
Carmen is survived by her loving children Alfred Verea and Elizabeth Semion; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Carmen was preceded by her devoted husband Doyle Young.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, January 3rd at 1:30PM at Willow Glen Bible Church with a reception to follow at this location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carmen's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The family would like to give special thanks all of Carmen's caregivers for their dedication to her care in the last years of her life.
View the online memorial for Carmen Gonzalez Young
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020