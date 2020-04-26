Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Zertuche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Zertuche


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Zertuche Obituary
Carmen Zertuche
May 10, 1928 - Apr 4, 2020
Gilroy
Carmen R. Zertuche, 91, passed away on April 4, 2020, at a nursing home in Gilroy. She was born in Texas in May of 1928. She was the daughter of Ricardo and Esther Zertuche. She was a gifted retired floral designer.
In addition to her parents, she had one sister, Frances Zertuche Galicia. Surviving are her four children, Douglas, Maureen, James and Camille. She had 3 grandchildren, Sabrina, Phillip and Danny.
A service of remembrance will be announced in the near future. Until then, you may email for information at [email protected]


View the online memorial for Carmen Zertuche
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -