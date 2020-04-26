|
Carmen Zertuche
May 10, 1928 - Apr 4, 2020
Gilroy
Carmen R. Zertuche, 91, passed away on April 4, 2020, at a nursing home in Gilroy. She was born in Texas in May of 1928. She was the daughter of Ricardo and Esther Zertuche. She was a gifted retired floral designer.
In addition to her parents, she had one sister, Frances Zertuche Galicia. Surviving are her four children, Douglas, Maureen, James and Camille. She had 3 grandchildren, Sabrina, Phillip and Danny.
A service of remembrance will be announced in the near future. Until then, you may email for information at [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2020