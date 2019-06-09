Mercury News Obituaries
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1 Notre Dame Avenue
San Mateo, CA
Carol Anne Baarts


Carol Anne Baarts
Nov. 25, 1936 - Jun. 5, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
A native San Franciscan, Carol graduated from Presentation High School and was a longtime employee of PG&E. Beloved wife of Bryan Baarts. Devoted sister of Robert Theis & Thomas Theis. Much loved sister-in-law to Eleanor Theis, John Baarts & Jeannie Lutticken. Adored aunt, grand aunt, and great-grand aunt to many. Predeceased by husband, John Schulte.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:15am on Tuesday, June 11th at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Memorial donations can be made to Carol's favorite charities: St. Matthew Catholic Church, Abraxasgarden.com and the Peninsula Humane Society.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019
