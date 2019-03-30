Carol Benelisha Willey

October 18, 1928 – March 12, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Carol Willey passed peacefully with her family at her side on March 12, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1928 in San Francisco, CA, and she touched many lives with her gentle spirit.

Carol's formative years included time in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Stockton. She attended Stockton High School and went on to San Jose State College, where she met the love of her life, George Robert (Bob) Willey. After graduating from College, Carol began her elementary school teaching career in Pasadena, before returning to the Bay Area to teach elementary school first in Redwood City. Carol and Bob were married in February 1953 in San Jose. After Claire was born, she was initially a stay at home mom, but she eventually returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher because she loved teaching so much.

Carol and Bob raised their three children: Claire, Jon, and Jim in San Jose. They retired in 1983 to Nevada City, where they enjoyed 17 golden years together in the "woods", gardening, traveling and enjoying other hobbies.

In late 1999 Carol and Bob returned to Scotts Valley to be closer to family. Bob passed away unexpectedly in September 2001 leaving Carol devastated. She eventually moved forward focusing on her children, their families, and her friends. She was a wonderful grandmother and she was dearly loved by her 8 grandchildren. She loved the nickname "Bama" that was given to her by her first grandchild.

Carol will always be remembered for her love of God, her family, friends, and all that her life encompassed. She always felt that she was truly blessed.

Carol is survived by her children, Claire, Jon, and Jim, and their families.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Santa Teresa Hills Presbyterian Church, 5370 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA. Carol is interred at Santa Cruz Memorial Park alongside her husband.

To send your condolences visit www.scmemorial.com





