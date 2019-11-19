|
Carol Hegarty
Jul 27, 1938 - Nov 14, 2019
Former resident of San Jose
Embraced by God and welcomed into heaven by her loved ones after a long illness; beloved wife of the late Richard Hegarty, cherished mother of Ellen Hegarty Calderon and the late Rich Hegarty, adoring grandmother of Mary, Catherine, Joseph and Michael Calderon, beloved sister of Bill Larsen as well as Katie, Earnie and Steve who preceded her in death. Treasured friend to many, godmother and advocate to numerous children with whom she freely shared her kind heart and warm home. A truly Christian woman in spirit and earthly deeds who will be dearly missed.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 4911 Moorpark Ave. at 11;00 am. Burial to immediately follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Reception at Queen of Apostles Church Community Center at 2:00 pm
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 19, 2019