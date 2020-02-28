|
Carol J. Dedinsky
Resident of San Jose
Our Christmas Carol was called to the arms of Our Lord on February 13, 2020.
She was born in Kankakee, Illinois and earned her BSN at Marquette University.
Carol married the love of her life, Gilbert Dedinsky, in 1955. She raised four children in San Jose and was an active volunteer in school and church activities right up to her passing.
She is survived by her older sister, Celeste; sons Scott (Lou) and Greg (Cherri); daughters Suzanne (Jim) and Amy (Mark); as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Carol's big blue eyes, engaging smile and indomitable personality drew people to her. Her sense of humor easily lit up the room.
Services will be held at Queen of Apostles Church 4911 Moorpark Avenue in San Jose with a 10:30am Rosary followed by Funeral Mass on March 2nd, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Morgan Autism Center 950 St. Elizabeth Drive San Jose, CA 95126.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2020