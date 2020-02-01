|
Carol Jean Hockenbury
Resident of Metamora, IL
Carol Jean Hockenbury, 76, of Metamora, IL passed away at 1:45 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. She was born on November 17, 1943 in San Jose, CA to Salvatore and Ella Marie (Belluomini) Trombatore. She married Jay Hockenbury on August 4, 1968 in San Jose, CA.
Surviving are her husband Jay of Metamora; son Neal (Michelle) Hockenbury of Reno, NV; daughter Nicole (James) Bowmer of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Colin Jay (Lerie) Hockenbury, Catherine Hockenbury, and Nathaniel Hockenbury; and sisters Rose Kelsey of San Jose, CA, Joan White of Scottsdale, AZ, and Brenda (Peter) Reed of Midlothian, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Trombatore, and brothers-in-law Bill Kelsey and Raymond White.
Carol worked in customer service as the manager of the warranty department for construction companies, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She was a manager for "Bobby Socks" young women's softball, a volunteer at St. Leo's and Queen of the Apostles grade schools, she also worked at Presentation High School. Carol and Jay enjoyed traveling with their RV group the "Roving Roosters."
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am also on Saturday at the church. Burial of Ashes will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548 or The Olivia White Hospice Home, 752 North Switzer Canyon Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020