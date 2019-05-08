Carol Jesse Piras

July 12, 1954 - May 1, 2019

Resident of San Ramon and Palm Desert

Carol Louise Jesse Piras passed away on May 1 after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. Carol touched many lives in the Bay Area over the past 40 years, as a businessperson and as a friend.

After graduating from UC Irvine in 1976, Carol moved to the Bay Area. She initially worked at Lockheed Martin (then LMSC) in the Lockheed Employee Recreation Association (LERA) and Professional Development Programs before leaving the large company environment. She spent a decade in leadership positions in tech companies, including Quantum and Trimble Navigation, before launching her own company in 2004. Through The Piras Group, Carol developed and nurtured a team of dedicated organizational development and leadership development experts, most of whom had been with her since she founded the company.

Carol grew up in Rancho Mirage in the California desert. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Jesse, her sister, Nancy Jesse, her nephew, William Jesse and several cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Cindy Jesse, her mother, Louise Jesse, and her father, William Jesse. Carol had a huge family of friends who treasured their time with her and clients whose businesses depended on her dedication to their success.

Carol was an adventurous soul who loved travel and the outdoors. She was an exceptional water skier and golfer, as well as a bike rider, hiker, snow skier, tennis player, and camper. Carol was a generous friend – with her time, with her advice, and with her love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carol chose cremation, so no funeral or graveside services are scheduled. However, a memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held in Los Gatos in early June. Friends and family will be notified of date and time.





