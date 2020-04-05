|
Carol Lamson Rousseau
Feb. 27, 1926 - March 22, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Carol was born in Brookfield, VT, graduated from Business School, and moved to San Francisco, CA, to begin a career in radio broadcasting. In 1958, she married Robert Elton Rousseau, her husband until his death in 1989. Carol enjoyed her family, a long career with the City of Sunnyvale, providing volunteer support, and the sunshine and blue skies of Sunnyvale.
Carol is survived by her devoted son Stephen Rousseau and his wife Denise Rousseau of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; daughter Rhonda Rousseau of Sunnyvale, and grandchildren, Sean Rousseau of Hampton, VA; Ron Harvey Junior and Keaton Harvey of New York City, NY; Lauren Rousseau of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Kailey Harvey of Santa Cruz, CA. Her quiet strength, goodness, and fun spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
An intimate family gathering and service will be held at a later date.
"When she speaks, her words are wise, and kindness is the rule for everything she says. Her children stand and bless her. There are many fine mothers in the world but you are the best of them all."
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020