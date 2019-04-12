Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Apostils Church
San Jose, CA
View Map
Carol Schmidt
June 18, 1928 – April 5, 2019
San Jose, Rohnert Park
Long time resident of San Jose passed away peacefully at her home in Rohnert Park at age 90. She was widowed since 1979. Carol received a Bachelor of Arts from the San Francisco College of Women, retired special education teacher at McKinnon School, widowed since 1979. She is survived by her son, two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who all will miss her deeply.
A rosary will be held at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, April 25th, 5:30PM and the memorial services will be at Queen of Apostils Church in San Jose, April 26th at 11:00AM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2019
