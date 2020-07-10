Carol Woods
May 10, 1939 - Jul. 1, 2020
San Jose
Carol (Johnson) Woods of San Jose entered into eternal rest with Jesus on July 1, 2020. She was born on the family farm in Northport, Michigan, to Leonard and Josephine Johnson on May 10, 1939.
Carol was blessed with two sons, Jeff (Lina) Woods of Santa Rosa and Darrin Woods of San Jose. Grandma Carol was doubly blessed with two granddaughters, Karina and Natalia, who were a delight to her.
She is survived by her sisters Lillian (Craig) Brodie, Barbara Johnson, Audrey Ames and her brother Dave (Jacquie) Johnson, all of Michigan.
An exceptional kindergarten teacher, Carol taught at Challenger School for twenty years where she excelled in adapting wonderful musicals for and with her talented students, many who kept in touch with Mrs. Woods over the years.
She later taught piano to both children and adults. Her 'ode to joy' was playing her piano every day. Her rose garden was always a source of beauty and joy for her and her friends.
A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be celebrated at a later date, with internment of ashes in the family plot in Northport, Michigan.
The family thanks Kaiser for excellent and compassionate care for Carol over seven years with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial donations may be given to Shriners Hospitals
