Carole Fulton
Nov. 6, 1931 - Mar. 5, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Carole passed away Wednesday March 5, 2019,
4 days after what would have been her 66th wedding anniversary
She was predeceased by husband, Robert; and son Michael. She leaves behind sons, Cameron and Brad; grandson, Christopher (Brittany); and great-granddaughter, Henley Rose.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. A master seamstress, her hobbies included bowling (at age 86 she could STILL outbowl all of us), volunteering at Flint Center, cheering on the San Francisco Giants, touring the United States, and her beloved church chorale ensemble.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019