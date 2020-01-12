|
Carole Hinshaw-Smith
Jan. 28, 1940 - Dec. 31, 2019
Sunnyvale
Carole Hinshaw-Smith entered into eternal peace on December 31, 2019.
Carole was born on January 28, 1940 in San Jose, Ca, a daughter of the late Manuel and Madeline Ferreira.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Paul, son, Mel , daughter-in-law, Cathie, son, Don, daughter-in-law, Cindi, step-daughters, Jean and Kim, grandchildren, Tyson, Desiree, and Jason, great grandchildren, Paris, Peyton, Dawson, and Lily, brother, Ray, and many cousins.
First and foremost, Carole was a child of God, who relied on her Christian faith to GUIDE her throughout her life. Carole had a great love for her country and was a Navy Wave in the 1960's. Carole worked for P.M.I. for many years. Carole sold real estate properties nationwide, for which she won the Chairman's Award. Carole was a real estate agent and broker, as well as former owner of Hinshaw Mortgage Company.
Carole lived a full life. She was a loyal, generous friend, a steadfast worker, and devoted wife and mother. Her love of God enriched her days. Because of her loving, caring nature, sense of adventure, and contagious sense of humor, Carole had lifelong friendships and loving support from many - too many to count.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Carole's life will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to are welcome. You can mail donations (checks and money orders only) to:
ALSAC/
?501 St. Jude Place?
?Memphis, TN 38105?
408-736-6294
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020