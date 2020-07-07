Carolina M. SimonNov 12, 1926 - May 31, 2020Santa Clara, CACarolina Simon passed away May 31, aged 95. Born 1926 in Laoag, Philippines to Alipio and Epigenia, she had 2 siblings (Wilson, Macaria). After attending St. William's College (Laoag), she moved to Isabela, became a teacher, and met husband, Romeo. They had 6 children: Cathy, Rosie, Jeri, Franklin, Rose, Janet. After Romeo's passing, she moved to Utah in 1973, then the Bay Area where she was joined by her children. Upon retirement, she stayed active caring for 10 grandchildren (Cliff, Exaber, Robert, Abby, Jessa, Tim, Matthew, Meghan, Sammi, Nate), volunteering at church, and visiting friends and family. Her secret to a long, healthy life? "Good sleep, eating well, going places, and going out when there are parties."