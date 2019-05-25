Carolyn Banbury

August 3, 1950 - May 2, 2019

Cupertino

Carolyn Mathilde Banbury, left this life on May 2, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on August 3, 1950, in Seattle, WA to Gordon and LaVerne Banbury, and moved to Santa Clara County in 1966 with the expansion of the family business into Mt View.

Carolyn was a voracious reader and shared her thirst for knowledge with all she came across. She cared deeply about helping others and spent many years teaching and working with disabled children. Carolyn was also an avid baker and made cakes for many weddings and events over the years.

Carolyn had an incredibly strong spirit and her passion was nature and the outdoors. Growing up she spent many years camping, hiking, and kayaking. Through her work at the McClellan Ranch Preserve in Cupertino, she became an advocate for the preservation of all wildlife.

Carolyn is survived by her devoted son Matthew Lewis Banbury and was the loving and attentive older sister to Catherine, Gordon, David, and Shirley Banbury, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Her zest for life will live on in her son, her family and in all who were fortunate enough to have met her.

In lieu of sending flowers, Carolyn would have liked you to take a walk in the park and enjoy the beauty of nature.





