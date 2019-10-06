|
Carolyn Diane "DeDe" Morphew
Jan. 1,1969-Aug.11, 2019
San Jose, CA.
Our beautiful Carolyn "DeDe" passed away from breast cancer on Aug.11 2019. She is survived by her mother Marsha Morphew, fiance David Allard Jr, sister Christine Clayton, husband Randy, sister Candace Morphew, niece Kaylee Garcia and husband Alex. Adored nephews A.J Garcia and Eric Bower, beloved pups Bella and Bruiser and The Allard Family. DeDe was preceded in death by her father Oscar Morphew and sister Cathy Bower.
She will be remembered by her youthful spirit, generosity and that laugh that would fill the room.
Per Carolyn's request, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on January 1st, 2020 (her birthday). For more information you can visit the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/384923168858410/
