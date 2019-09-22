|
|
Carolyn Frances Clendenning
Dec. 11, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2019
Lake Oswego, OR
Carolyn Frances Clendenning, age 86, passed away peacefully at the Stafford Retirement Community in Lake Oswego, Oregon on September 1, 2019. Carolyn was born and raised in Ontario, Canada and graduated from Queen's University in Kingston Ontario, where she achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree. After marrying her college sweetheart Don Clendenning in 1955, they came to Willow Glen California in 1961 where they lived in the same house for over 50 years, raising three children and many pets. Carolyn had a very active life covering her family and volunteer work. She was involved with her philanthropic sorority and the Stone Church of Willow Glen, where she served as Treasurer and Deacon.
Don and Carolyn moved to the Stafford in 2015 to be closer to family as Don's health faded. She is survived by her three children and their spouses and children: Doug and Janet Clendenning (Kelly, Patrick); Patty and Jim Nelson (Christian, Nicholas, Peter); and Donna and Ron Kasabian (Andrew, Katie). Her life was an adventure and she lived it well. Her kindness, beauty and generous heart will be missed and remembered by her family and friends.
A memorial service was held in Lake Oswego September 14, 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019