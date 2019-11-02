|
|
Carolyn Ingram Pahle
San Jose, CA
Carolyn Ingram Pahle was born at home on South 13th St. in San Jose on April 4, 1930. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1947, and later graduated from San Francisco State University and Santa Clara University. Carolyn spent the majority of her career as a teacher, her final ten years as a resource specialist in the Campbell Union School District. Carolyn married Bill Pahle in 1951, and they raised their daughters in Campbell, CA. Carolyn was an independent, outgoing person who made friends everywhere she went. Her door on April Way was always open to neighbors, and she loved being a part of the lives of her daughters and their friends. She was a doting grandma who adored and spoiled her four grandkids as often as possible. Carolyn passed away November 2, 2018 at the age of 88 due to metastatic breast cancer. Even with a fading memory and tired body, she continued to be a role model on how to accept aging gracefully and kept her upbeat, cheery personality to the very end. Her daughters, Amy Sarringhaus and Alison Wilford, son in law, Rob Sarringhaus, and grandchildren, Katelyn and Andrew Wilford, and Megan and Caroline Sarringhaus survive her. We'd like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Carlton Senior Living for the care and assistance they gave our mom, and to Hospice of the Valley for keeping her comfortable. Family and friends are invited to join her family to celebrate her life on April 4, 2020, on what would have been her 90th birthday. For details contact Amy at [email protected] We love and miss you "more than mud", Mom!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 2, 2019