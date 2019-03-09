Carolyn Jean Luevano

Former resident of San Jose

May 14, 1930 - February 23, 2019

Carolyn Jean Luevano, 88, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, in Stockton, CA. Carolyn was the youngest of 4 children born in Stockton to Violet and Carroll Burns. She graduated Stockton High School in 1947. She married Manuel Luevano in 1949. Together they had 3 children. The family moved to San Jose in 1955.

Carolyn went to work at Owens Corning in Santa Clara as an executive secretary, retiring in 1985 after 25 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, golfing, travelling, spending time with family and friends, and, especially, thoroughly reading her daily newspaper.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her 3 brothers: Robert (Bob), Carl William (Bill), and Donald (Don). She is survived by her children: Michael Luevano of Goodyear, AZ, David Luevano (Gladys) of San Jose and Carol Stout (Ray) of Twain Harte, along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Service will be held in the chapel at Park View Cemetery in Manteca on Friday, March 29th at 11 am.





View the online memorial for Carolyn Jean Luevano Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary